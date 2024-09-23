Commanders vs. Bengals Prediction Revealed
The Washington Commanders are getting ready for their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in the bright lights of primetime football.
The game is the second of two Monday Night Football contests to close out the third week of the season.
While the Commanders came off a promising win last week against the New York Giants, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco doesn't believe they can keep the streak going against the Bengals.
"The Commanders won for the first time last week, while the Bengals are still searching for their first one. They played well at Kansas City and probably should have won the game. That will continue here as they play much better and get the best of the Commanders with Joe Burrow having a big game," Prisco writes.
In order for the Commanders to prove Prisco and all of their doubters wrong, they will have to play better than they did last week.
The secondary will have to be on their A game considering they will be facing off against Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, one of the best receiver duos in the NFL.
If they can do that, the Commanders' chances of winning will go up and they may be able to leave Cincinnati with a surprising upset victory.
