Commander Country

Commanders vs. Bengals Prediction Revealed

The Washington Commanders face off against the Cincinnati Bengals to close Week 3.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in the bright lights of primetime football.

The game is the second of two Monday Night Football contests to close out the third week of the season.

While the Commanders came off a promising win last week against the New York Giants, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco doesn't believe they can keep the streak going against the Bengals.

"The Commanders won for the first time last week, while the Bengals are still searching for their first one. They played well at Kansas City and probably should have won the game. That will continue here as they play much better and  get the best of the Commanders with Joe Burrow having a big game," Prisco writes.

In order for the Commanders to prove Prisco and all of their doubters wrong, they will have to play better than they did last week.

The secondary will have to be on their A game considering they will be facing off against Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, one of the best receiver duos in the NFL.

If they can do that, the Commanders' chances of winning will go up and they may be able to leave Cincinnati with a surprising upset victory.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• CommanderGameday Staff Score Predictions for Commanders vs. Bengals

• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Shares Thoughts on Primetime Debut

• Did Chiefs Give Commanders Blueprint vs. Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase?

NFC East Roundup: Cowboys Lone Sunday Loser as Eagles and Giants Win

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News