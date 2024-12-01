Washington Commanders' Explosive First Half Building Blowout Over Titans
The Washington Commanders have built an enormous halftime lead over the Tennessee Titans. Entering the game, the Commanders were riding a three-game losing streak and their offense had lost its pop.
However, against the Titans, Washington's offense began to make a statement in the first half. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has a hat trick at the break, having scored two touchdowns in the air and one on his feet. He found star wide receiver Terry McLaurin in the end zone on two different occasions.
Through the first two quarters, Daniels has completed 14 of his 15 passes for 105 yards, and two touchdowns, as mentioned. His six rushing attempts have gone for 30 yards and a touchdown.
McLaurin has caught each of his six targets for 52 yards and the two scores. On the ground, Brian Robinson Jr. has 11 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown score himself.
While the squad missed a field goal late in the half, they still hold a 28-7 halftime lead. Titans quarterback Will Levis delivered a touchdown strike late in the half to somewhat trim their deficit.
Two Commanders defenders -- Mykal Walker and Mike Sainristil -- have recovered a fumble from the Titans. The two takeaways were crucial to Washington building such a large lead at the break.
The Commanders haven't only dominated on the box score, but they maintained a large portion of the possession in the first half as well. They had the ball for 20:38 through the first 30 minutes of action. The team's 147 rushing yards will certainly play as it pertains to dominating the time of possession.
Through the first half of play, it's been total domination in favor of Washington.
