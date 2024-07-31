Washington Commanders Focused on 'Getting Playmakers in Space' w/ OC Kliff Kingsbury
Washington Commanders former first-round draft pick WR Jahan Dotson has had a pedestrian start to his career since being drafted out of Penn State back in 2022. Nothing has been eye-popping, but through his first two seasons in the league, Dotson has caught over 35 passes in each for over 500 receiving yards and a total of 11 touchdowns.
For a first-round WR, one could expect better output, but with the struggles the Commanders have had at QB over the past few seasons, it became difficult for Dotson to make the impact that he envisioned.
Now, entering year three and with another new QB at the helm in Jayden Daniels, Dotson will look to improve off his average statistics with the hopes of helping the offense take the next step into becoming elite. When speaking with the media following Tuesday's practice, Dotson described the differences this year as opposed to last year.
"Yea, a hundred pecent. Feeling more comfortable, especially within the offense. Now that we've gone through OTAs, getting to learn the playbook and about a week in the camp, I feel like I'm just getting more comfortable and that's enabling me to play faster and faster," said Dotson. "I feel like I'm playing a lot faster than I have been in the past couple years and that's been a big emphasis for me. But yeah, another thing has been able to learn all the positions because [WR Coach] Bobby [Engram] has been talking to me on the side about just moving me everwhere. So again, being comfortable not only knowing the positions, but being able to be comfortable in the position where you're able to kind of add your own stuff to it and that's what makes me a route runner."
Being comfortable with what you are being asked to do is a huge part of achieving success. It appears that Dotson is settling in to his new team and teammates, and from his comments it looks as if his role will be expanding in the new Commanders' offense under OC Kliff Kingsbury as they aim to move Dotson all over the field to get him in space.
Getting open in space is exactly what Dotson has been looking for as he feels that is when he is at his best, and being able to play freely in the offense is something that he likes a lot about his new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's offense.
"The biggest thing for me is just getting our playmakers in space and letting us do what we do," Dotson says. "Whether that's quick screens, stretching the ball down the field. For me, myself, getting me in space, letting me create space because I feel like I do a very good job of that in tight windows. Lettin me move around everywhere. [WR] Terry [McLaurin] getting those go balls. I feel like he's the best go ball player in freaking NFL history. So, you know, letting him do that because it's truly an art what he does. And it's special watching it and being that Kliff is enabling us to do that, it's really cool."
The Commanders' receivers have yet to fully make their mark as elite threats in large part due to being held back by QB play and play-calling, but those two issues have been addressed with Kingsbury and Daniels. If all of these parts can come together then Dotson, and the rest of his WR comrades, should see in uptick in their production in 2024.
