Dallas Cowboys CB Remains Free Agent; Should Washington Commanders Sign?

The Washington Commanders can boost their secondary by adding one of Dan Quinn's former players.

Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore (21) and Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore (21) and Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders saw a few former Dallas Cowboys come to the nation's capital after the team hired defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as head coach.

Players like center Tyler Biadasz and defensive end Dorance Armstrong followed Quinn to D.C., but there's a chance that another player makes his way to the Commanders.

Bleacher Report suggests that the Commanders should look into signing free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who spent last season with the Cowboys.

"Emmanuel Forbes struggled as a rookie, getting benched at one point last season, and free-agent signing Michael Davis was subpar in 2023, too, by allowing a 65.6 completion percentage and 119.8 passer rating when targeted, per Pro Football Focus," Bleacher Report writes. "So, cornerback is still a need for the Commanders and Gilmore played for Quinn last year in Dallas, making this feel like a natural fit."

Gilmore, 33, started all 17 games for the Cowboys last season, recording 68 tackles and two interceptions. As a five-time Pro Bowler and a one-time Super Bowl champion, Gilmore's experience would ignite the Commanders and give them some help. However, the team has so many young defensive backs that it may stunt their development to have Gilmore step in right away.

That being said, signing Gilmore signals to the team that it wants to win in the 2024 campaign, and that might be worth it to change the culture and bring a winning mentality back to Washington.

