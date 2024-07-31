Washington Commanders Re-Sign Veteran Super Bowl Winning WR
The Washington Commanders are boosting the depth of their wide receiver corps.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are signing wide receiver Byron Pringle to a one-year deal.
Pringle, 30, appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders in 2023, primarily on special teams. However, he made an impact on offense, catching 14 passes for 161 yards.
Pringle was brought in last year to help ease the transition to Eric Bieniemy's offense, a system that he grew familiar with from 2019-21 while he was with the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, Pringle was part of the Chiefs when they won Super Bowl LIV in his rookie season against Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.
Even with Bieniemy no longer in Washington and a new front office regime put in place, the team is still taking a shot on Pringle, who will fight for a spot on the 53-man roster during training camp.
