Washington Commanders RBs: 'Crazy One-Two Combination', Says WR
The Washington Commanders backfield looks a little different this year with Brian Robinson Jr. and former Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler leading the way.
The Commanders offense has a couple of different dimensions with Robinson and Ekeler, and wide receiver Jahan Dotson believes that it will make things easier in the offense.
"He's such a great downhill runner, where he can make one cut and he can make a lot of people miss and he's a powerful back," Dotson said of Robinson. "And then add [Ekeler] to that. It's a crazy one-two combination. And I honestly can't wait to see what we can do with them two on Sundays. But it makes our life on the outside that much more easier, just because it creates those one-on-ones and it makes people have to stack the box.”
The Commanders hope that adding Ekeler to the mix will give the right amount of variety to the offense. It also gives rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels someone he can throw to out of the backfield on each play as a bailout.
Robinson caught 36 passes for the Commanders last season, but that number is expected to go down now that Ekeler is in town. Ekeler has had at least 50 receptions in each of his last five seasons, making him one of the best pass-catching running backs in the game. That will give Robinson the chance to be more of a downhill runner, making an eclectic mix of talents in Washington's backfield.
