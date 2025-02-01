Former Commanders president Jason Wright lands unique new job
It was announced during the season that Washington Commanders' team president, Jason Wright, would no longer be with the organization after the conclusion of the season and that his role was changing as of July 2024.
There were many assumptions that Wright would find a new job before then, thus ending his employment with the Commanders prior to the end of the football season.
It didn't take long for Wright to find new employment, and less than a week after the conclusion of the season for Washington, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post shared details on the now-former president's new employment.
"Former Commanders president Jason Wright is now the managing partner and head of investments for Project Level, a new venture by Ariel Investments that seeks invest in women’s sports," Jhabvala reported. Mellody Hobson, part of the Denver Broncos’ ownership group, is president and co-CEO of Ariel. Project Level is a leading investor in the NWSL’s new expansion team in Denver."
Jhabvala also shared a link to an article by Ariel Investments dated January 30, 2025 that stated, "Today, we are excited to announce Ariel’s newest venture, Project Level.
"Project Level seeks to harness the exploding talent, fandom, viewership and media interest in women’s sports by working to accelerate growth through diversified investments and significant ownership stakes. ...To this end, we are excited to announce Jason Wright will serve as Project Level’s Managing Partner and Head of Investments. As our starting quarterback, Jason will spearhead deal sourcing and execution. He will also oversee due diligence, portfolio management and value creation working alongside experienced investment and business professionals. "
