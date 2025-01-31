Commander Country

Analyst cautions Commanders with big free agency move

The Washington Commanders might be making a mistake in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have handled free agency almost perfectly since general manager Adam Peters arrived a year ago.

However, the Commanders must adapt to their surroundings and figure out what is best for the future.

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell believes that the Commanders might not make sense as a long-term home for linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.

Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) against the Arizona Cardinals
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why is there reason to worry about Fowler?

"The Commanders have to be careful, as Fowler is 30 years old. Those 10.5 sacks came on just 12 quarterback knockdowns, an unsustainable ratio and one out of line with his career to this point. His 11.5-sack 2019 season led the Falcons to give him a significant deal in free agency, and he responded with 7.5 sacks combined over the next two seasons. It's tough to expect the same results, but he has clearly earned another opportunity to start for Washington in 2025," Barnwell writes.

At 30 years old, Fowler should seek out the open market to see what his best deal is out there. Fowler may not have a better landing spot than the Commanders, who helped revitalize his career, but with this potentially being the final big paycheck he gets in his career, he would be a fool to not explore other options.

The Commanders should be willing to give Fowler a raise, but with other areas in need of addressing, they cannot spend too much time, money and attention on the former No. 3 overall pick.

Jeremy Brener
