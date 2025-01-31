Commanders' Jayden Daniels receives love from Chiefs' star Travis Kelce, 'I'm a fan'
We already know that Washington Commanders' fans love quarterback Jayden Daniels.
As much as he pushes off the 'star quarterback' label and tries to shift attention elsewhere, Commanders' fans view Daniels as the franchise savior because of his play, his poise, and his results.
Wins and losses may not be quarterback stats, but the 12 victories Washington earned this season all go on Daniels' permanent record, even the one against the Carolina Panthers in a game he played just one possession of.
While his NFL debut season has earned him a lot of attention from fans and media, he's also caught the eye of several opponents, including at least one that he didn't even play against this season.
"There have been a lot of quarterbacks that have one really good year as their first year," Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said on his New Heights podcast. "Jayden, that’s a challenge to you, brother. I want to see it. I know I want to see it. I’m a fan."
Kelce was discussing the Commanders' standout quarterback with brother Jason Kelce, former Philadelphia Eagles center, after the NFC Championship Game, which saw Daniels' season come to an end.
Jason, who was on hand to see the game in person, also said on the episode, "Unfortunately for Eagles fans, this is going to be something that’s going to be a pain in the ass for a while over there with Jayden Daniels."
Philadelphia won two of the three contests against Washington this season, but it was Daniels' squad who held fourth-quarter leads in two of the three along the way.
With nearly $100 million in salary cap space for the 2025 offseason and a solid stock of NFL Draft picks at their disposal, Daniels said he was confident in general manager Adam Peters' ability to bring new contributing talent into the fold as the Commanders take at least two more runs at the Eagles next season.
