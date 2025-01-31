Commanders OL named potential cut candidate
The Washington Commanders, as we know it, won't be the same for the 2025 season.
The 53-man roster that finished the season won't be the same when next year begins and some players will have to say goodbye.
ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell suggests that the Commanders could cut offensive tackle Andrew Wylie.
Why would the Commanders cut Wylie?
"He was fine at right tackle this season, but he was acquired by the former regime, and the Commanders might want to target a long-term solution on the right side to protect Daniels. Even if they did want to go after a free agent upgrade, they could afford to keep Wylie's $7.8 million salary and bonus on the books as a swing tackle," Barnwell writes.
Wylie, 30, is entering the final year of his deal with the Commanders, so the team will have to start thinking about his replacement here really soon. If they like someone in free agency or are eyeing a player or two in the draft, it may be best for the Commanders to cut the cord now while they have leverage instead of just letting him walk for nothing.
Maybe cutting him won't be the most desired route, but a trade could also suffice.
