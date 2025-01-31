Commander Country

Commanders OL named potential cut candidate

The Washington Commanders could say goodbye to one of their veteran offensive linemen.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders guard Andrew Wylie (71) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders guard Andrew Wylie (71) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders, as we know it, won't be the same for the 2025 season.

The 53-man roster that finished the season won't be the same when next year begins and some players will have to say goodbye.

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell suggests that the Commanders could cut offensive tackle Andrew Wylie.

READ MORE: A.J. Brown breaks silence on Marshon Lattimore fight during Commanders-Eagles

Washington Commanders guard Andrew Wylie (71) against the Arizona Cardinals
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders guard Andrew Wylie (71) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why would the Commanders cut Wylie?

"He was fine at right tackle this season, but he was acquired by the former regime, and the Commanders might want to target a long-term solution on the right side to protect Daniels. Even if they did want to go after a free agent upgrade, they could afford to keep Wylie's $7.8 million salary and bonus on the books as a swing tackle," Barnwell writes.

Wylie, 30, is entering the final year of his deal with the Commanders, so the team will have to start thinking about his replacement here really soon. If they like someone in free agency or are eyeing a player or two in the draft, it may be best for the Commanders to cut the cord now while they have leverage instead of just letting him walk for nothing.

Maybe cutting him won't be the most desired route, but a trade could also suffice.

READ MORE: Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels sharing his blessings with a trip to the Super Bowl

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Architect reveals incredible renderings of potential Washington Commanders stadium

• Jayden Daniels sends hopeful message to Commanders fans going into next season

• Commanders TE makes decisive career statement about NFL future

• Commanders make statement regarding DMV plane crash

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News