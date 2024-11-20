Commanders Named Landing Spot For Six-Time Pro Bowl Safety
The Washington Commanders' 2024 success was set in motion long before the first kickoff, with a stellar offseason marked by strategic free-agent moves and a top-notch draft.
To solidify their status as playoff contenders, the Commanders will rely on general manager Adam Peters to replicate his 2024 success into next year, this time having even more resources and influence to use.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder predicts Washington is expected to pursue 3-time NFL All-Pro safety Budda Baker in the 2025 free agency.
“Safety Jeremy Chinn is only on a one-year deal, so Washington should take a hard look at this year’s safety class in free agency," said Holder. "Baker will be one of the top players available at the position this offseason and the organization can afford to open the checkbook for him as it’s currently projected to have over $100 million in cap space available."
It didn't take Baker long to establish himself as one of the league's top defensive backs, as he made the Pro Bowl and earned a First-Team All-Pro selection as soon as his rookie campaign.
Baker missed the Pro Bowl in 2018, but has made five straight trips since, including another First-Team All-Pro nod and a Second-Team All-Pro selection.
The 28-year-old has already racked up 100 tackles and one interception through 11 games in 2024.
Baker is entering the final year of the 4-year, $59 million contract extension he signed with the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2020 season.
Should the Commanders pursue Baker, their focus would likely be on enhancing their defensive strength, potentially redefining their roster and game plan for the 2025 season.
