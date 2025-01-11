NFL Analyst Boldly Predicts Commanders' 'First Playoff Win in 19 Years'
The Washington Commanders are seeking their first playoff win as a franchise since 2005 this weekend.
When they got that win, it came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round, the same team and round the Commanders will be competing against and in on Sunday night.
According to Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano and his five bold predictions for the playoffs, Washington is going to do just that.
"It's usually a pretty safe bet to pick against rookie quarterbacks in the NFL playoffs. They don't often fare well or go very far," Vacchiano writes. "In fact, only five have ever led a team to a conference championship, and none have ever even reached a Super Bowl as a starter. Daniels likely won't be the first in the Super Bowl but don't rule out that conference championship game.
"At the very least, he will continue his outstanding regular season with a stellar performance in a win in Tampa on Sunday night. Bucs coach Todd Bowles is known for creative defensive schemes that can confound young quarterbacks, but Daniels has really grown beyond that. He's not only great at making the right reads, but he's been brilliant at improvising outside of the pocket. He is already one of the five best two-way quarterbacks in the game."
If the Commanders and quarterback Jayden Daniels can make good on the prediction, then they'll likely travel north to face the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round, assuming the No. 2 seeded Philadelphia Eagles take care of business against the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers.
