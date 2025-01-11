Commanders Coach Shares the Key to Stopping Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
Don't feel bad if you were surprised when Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield ran for 21 yards in his team's Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders.
Many don't view Mayfield as a mobile quarterback, but the truth is–as the Commanders learned–he's as capable as any of getting the job done with his legs, he just prefers to do it with his arm.
Even then, he'll use his legs and mobility to not take off against defenses, but extend plays and find holes to connect with his various weapons. That kind of play is going to require great discipline on the part of the Washington defense and, according to defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., a shift in how they attack Mayfield specifically.
"You have to hit him as if you're going to hit a running back. If you go in there like you're going to hit a quarterback, normal quarterbacks, you're going to probably come off,” Whitt said. He followed up on that comment, saying, "He can make you miss in space. He's fast, he's quick, he's a slasher. So, I just think they use not just him, but all the eligibles in a very unique way."
One of those unique aspects of the Tampa Bay offense is its ability to produce yards while starting plays behind the line of scrimmage.
That makes it even more challenging to maintain discipline as the natural urge to close and attack those plays near the line of scrimmage can open up the defense to fakes that take advantage of players who begin overcommitting to stop those frustratingly effective operations.
It's all part of the chess match and something that makes a game like this one all the more satisfying to win - if the Commanders do so.
And as much pressure as there will be on the players on the field, Whitt is taking on his fair share as well.
"I didn't have them ready to go," Whitt said when looking back at his unit's Week 1 performance. "Most of that was my fault; the play was what it was that game. But that was a long time ago.”
