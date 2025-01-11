Staff Predictions Ahead of Commanders vs. Buccaneers Wild Card Matchup
The Washington Commanders are thrilled to be in the playoffs after a four-year drought with the opportunity to record their first playoff victory for the first time in twenty years when they face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
The contest features the teams' opening day rematch that saw the Buccaneers handle the Commanders fairly well in Jayden Daniels' NFL debut, coming away with a 37-20 victory. The Commanders struggled to get Terry McLaurin involved in the game but did see plenty of promise from their running backs.
Both teams are far from where they were to start the season, but both have aspirations of reaching a Super Bowl. The Commanders have become one of the best offenses in the league under Kliff Kingsbury and the Buccaneers have done the same under offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
Expect this one to be a high-scoring affair as both offenses can score in a hurry while both defenses have their lapses and holes where the opposing offense can take advantage. With plenty of matchups to focus on, much attention will be paid to the highly-anticipated reunion between Bucs' wide receiver Mike Evans and Commanders' cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
Here is how our staff here at CommanderGameday sees this one playing out between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
The Washington Commanders aren't the same team they were when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat them going away in Week 1 of the regular season. Then again, neither are the Buccaneers. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has been 'putting on the cape' so to speak a lot more lately and I expect that he'll do it sooner in this game than he usually does–saving most of his heroics for the second half. If he's successful, which he likely will be, it's going to put a lot of strain on the Tampa Bay defense and leave them vulnerable in other areas. However, the Bucs' offense is going to go blow-for-blow, and rookie running back Bucky Irving is my star of the game prediction if the home team gets the win. If Washington contains Irving enough, it will get the upset.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 12-5
Commanders 31, Buccaneers 27
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Washington Commanders might have gone 12-5 and posted their best record since 1991, but they’ve still got to hit the road for Wild Card Weekend. Jayden Daniels will pick up an impressive playoff win as a rookie quarterback in a high-scoring affair, and Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers won’t quite have enough on that end. Keep an eye on a massive takeaway late in the game to seal a Commanders' victory.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 10-6
**Excludes Panthers' game**
Commanders 35, Buccaneers 31
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The Commanders may be playoff newbies compared to the Buccaneers, but they are no stranger to close games and big moments. Jayden Daniels has proven to be cool and calm under pressure, and that could be the start of a dangerous Commanders run in the playoffs.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 11-6
Commanders 27, Buccaneers 24
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
What a run it has been for the Washington Commanders in 2024. After gutting pretty much the entire organization this offseason the new-look Commanders have reached heights that haven't been seen in quite some time and now have a chance to record their first playoff win in nearly 20 years when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the postseason.
The Commanders have been fueled by one of the best offenses in the league led by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Washington's offense will cause problems for the Bucs' defense, however, it could be less worrisome as the Buccaneers get healthy in the secondary.
The Commanders' defense is eerily similar to that of the Buccaneers as both have had struggles at stopping opposing offenses. While they have a veteran presence at linebacker and along the front line, the Commanders' secondary has been where most of their issues have been found.
The Buccaneers have just too much going for them in this one for me to see them dropping a home playoff game to a rookie quarterback making his playoff debut. The Commanders will keep it tight, but I think Todd Bowles' defense finally finds a semblance of its old self.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 9-7
**Excludes Ravens' prediction due to Hurricane Milton**
Buccaneers 28, Commanders 24
CONSENSUS: Washington Commanders (3-1)
