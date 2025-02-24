Commanders free agent linebacker has one major red flag
The Washington Commanders have a big decision to make this offseason in regards to whether linebacker Bobby Wagner should return to the team.
While indications have shown that a reunion between Wagner and the Commanders could happen, NFL.com analyst Gregg Rosenthal says that there might be reason for the two sides to move on from each other.
Wagner is beginning to decline
"While Wagner upgraded the leadership in the Commanders' locker room, teams repeatedly targeted him in coverage last season. It’s remarkable he hasn’t transitioned yet into a part-time role; now could be the time," Rosenthal writes.
Wagner may not be perfect, but the Commanders aren't asking him to be that. They have gotten far more positives than negatives from having Wagner on the roster, so the team should do what it can to try and re-sign him this offseason.
The free agent negotiation period begins on Monday, March 10.
