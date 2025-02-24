Commander Country

Commanders free agent linebacker has one major red flag

The Washington Commanders may not want to re-sign one of their biggest free agents this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have a big decision to make this offseason in regards to whether linebacker Bobby Wagner should return to the team.

While indications have shown that a reunion between Wagner and the Commanders could happen, NFL.com analyst Gregg Rosenthal says that there might be reason for the two sides to move on from each other.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wagner is beginning to decline

"While Wagner upgraded the leadership in the Commanders' locker room, teams repeatedly targeted him in coverage last season. It’s remarkable he hasn’t transitioned yet into a part-time role; now could be the time," Rosenthal writes.

Wagner may not be perfect, but the Commanders aren't asking him to be that. They have gotten far more positives than negatives from having Wagner on the roster, so the team should do what it can to try and re-sign him this offseason.

The free agent negotiation period begins on Monday, March 10.

Jeremy Brener
