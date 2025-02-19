Commanders may need new 'centerpiece' if Pro Bowl LB leaves in free agency
The Washington Commanders were smart to bring in veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner last offseason.
The Commanders signed him to a one-year deal not knowing what they would get out of the 34-year-old linebacker. However, they luckily got far more than they expected.
Wagner's 132 tackles were a step below what he was producing in 2023 with the Seattle Seahawks, but he performed well enough to be listed as one of Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox's top free agents.
Wagner still kicking it
"Though he'll turn 35 in June, Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner continues to be a defensive leader, a legitimate star and a playmaker in all phases," Knox writes.
"Wagner was a centerpiece of the Commanders defense this past season and helped Washington make a run all the way to the NFC title game. Age may eventually catch up to the nine-time Pro Bowler, but he remains a starter who can chase quarterbacks, corral ball-carriers and provide second-level coverage."
The Commanders could bring Wagner back, but they will also need to start thinking about the future, because the eventual Hall-of-Famer won't be around forever.
