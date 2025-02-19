Commander Country

Commanders may need new 'centerpiece' if Pro Bowl LB leaves in free agency

The Washington Commanders may have to replace a big free agent this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders were smart to bring in veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner last offseason.

The Commanders signed him to a one-year deal not knowing what they would get out of the 34-year-old linebacker. However, they luckily got far more than they expected.

Wagner's 132 tackles were a step below what he was producing in 2023 with the Seattle Seahawks, but he performed well enough to be listed as one of Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox's top free agents.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders hire grandson of Hall of Famer John Madden to coaching staff

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Wagner still kicking it

"Though he'll turn 35 in June, Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner continues to be a defensive leader, a legitimate star and a playmaker in all phases," Knox writes.

"Wagner was a centerpiece of the Commanders defense this past season and helped Washington make a run all the way to the NFC title game. Age may eventually catch up to the nine-time Pro Bowler, but he remains a starter who can chase quarterbacks, corral ball-carriers and provide second-level coverage."

The Commanders could bring Wagner back, but they will also need to start thinking about the future, because the eventual Hall-of-Famer won't be around forever.

READ MORE: Report says Commanders' NFC East Division rival selling minority stake in franchise

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency

• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?

• Commanders star could become cap casualty this offseason

• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News