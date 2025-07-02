Commanders have generational talent in linebacker Bobby Wagner
Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner is entering his second season in the nation's capital, but his 14th in the NFL.
Since 2012, Wagner has built a Hall-of-Fame career, cementing his legacy as one of the best linebackers to walk onto a football field.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm says Wagner has the best draft value of the millennium among linebackers.
Wagner best among generational linebackers
"Wagner earned a starting job immediately as a rookie, finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting (to Luke Kuechly), and was off to the races from there," Edholm wrote.
"He'd start for the next decade in Seattle and, after one year with the Rams, play another season with the 'Hawks in 2023, totaling a stunning nine Pro Bowl invitations, six first-team All-Pro mentions and three second-team All-Pro nods in his time with the team. He was a foundational piece of the Seahawks' mini-dynasty in the 2010s and earned a spot on the league's all-decade squad.
"He's still doing it at a high level with the Commanders, and we shouldn't overlook his productive stint in L.A., either; Wagner made the Pro Bowl again in Washington last year and tacked on additional second-team All-Pro nods in each of his non-Seattle seasons. You can't have a list of draft steals without Wagner's name on it."
Wagner has been consistent and he is still making an impact deep into his 30's.
That was evidenced by the Commanders' run to the NFC Championship this past season. Wagner may not have played at his peak, but his value both on the field and off of it made him a key member of the Commanders.
Wagner and the Commanders will report to training camp on July 22.
