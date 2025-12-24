Commanders veteran secures lone bright spot in dark season

ASHBURN, Va. – The Washington Commanders haven’t had much go right this season, but not everything has gone wrong.

While it is oftentimes the forgotten phase of the game, the Commanders’ special teams unit has been arguably the most consistent part of the team, even while falling victim to some return fumbles and enough missed kicks that kicker Matt Gay was replaced by Jake Moody midseason.

Still, three players on the Washington roster landed on this year’s Pro Bowl Games roster, one as a starter and two as alternates. The starter, punter Tress Way, spoke with the media this week after learning the news to share why, even in a hard season, this achievement is still a bright spot.

"Man, compared to last year and that run going all the way to the NFC Championship, there's truly nothing that touches that. But that special team's room, that's a special group of guys,” Way said. “And it was just fun in the games, even though we weren't pulling out some wins, flipping the field... But it is just cool. Just a special feeling. Definitely different than how the whole team was rolling last year, but very, very thankful."

Way has been a mainstay on the Commanders’ roster since arriving to the team in 2014, and this will be his third trip to the Pro Bowl. On top of being arguably the league’s best punter in that stretch, he’s also been a leader on the team, and as those types of players tend to, he gave a lot of credit to his teammates for his own successes.

Way praises coverage unit

"I have the best coverage guys in the NFL,” Way stated. “I haven't made any tackles this year. I haven't had to block anybody. Those guys, how hard they play every single time and how much they enjoy it, how much pride they have. My two gunners and Percy Butler and [Tyler Owens], those guys are just freaking ... I tell them, after games, after big plays, I walk up and I just kind of grab them by their shoulder pads. I'm like, 'Dude, you are a cheat code. You guys are the best. Just keep flying. I appreciate it.'"

It was important for Way to not only tell us about how important his teammates are, but to tell them directly.

“I wanted to look those two guys in their eyes, and I just want to say, 'Hey, I do not go if it's not for you two.' Just how those guys are still younger in their careers and developing, but I had some cool vets that were really encouraging to me, like honest encouragement, but I wanted to look at them and just be like, 'You guys are on it. You guys are the best.'"

Because of his presence on the team, it wasn’t just Way celebrating the achievements of others, but others celebrating the achievements of Way.

McLaurin celebrates teammate

"Oh man, I gave him a hug today, walking out to practice today, because he's so deserving of that and not just because he's a great guy. I think he's genuinely one of the best teammates I've ever had because he's just a salt of the earth person,” receiver Terry McLaurin said. “And since I've gotten here, he's always been a big fan of mine and just helped me find my way, no pun intended. And so to see him be honored and be our only Pro Bowl player is kind of symbolic of who he's been in this organization since he's been here."

“We wouldn't want anybody else to represent our team the way that he can,” McLaurin added.

Alternates highlight unit success

As alternates, rookie receiver Jaylin Lane made it as a return specialist and linebacker Nick Bellore as a special teams player, a credit to the special teams unit coordinator Larry Izzo has put together.

“Coach Izzo, who he is to us and how he motivates us, encourages us, who he is in that special teams meeting room, that group, like when special teams meetings hit, that is such a tight-knit, competitive, just ready to fight group,” Way said of his coordinator. “So I don't think it's any accident that you see a number of the guys up there that all have kind of their hands in special teams."

