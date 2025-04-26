Commander Country

Commanders get grade for Round 4 WR from Virginia Tech

The Washington Commanders have been evaluated for their fourth-round pick.

Jeremy Brener

Virginia Tech wideout Jaylin Lane during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Virginia Tech wideout Jaylin Lane during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are adding to their wide receiver room for the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

The team selected Virginia Tech wideout Jaylin Lane with the No. 128 overall pick.

Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski graded the pick and gave the Commanders a "C+" for the move.

Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane run with the football for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes
Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane run with the football for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Lane gets average grade

"The Washington Commanders already brought in Deebo Samuel to take some pressure off their top wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, and give the offense a playmaker, particularly after the catch. Lane provides a separator with legit 4.34-second 40-yard-dash speed. He can be the jitterbug to consistently win at the line of scrimmage and get open quickly for quarterback Jayden Daniels," Sobleski wrote.

Lane joins Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. and Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos in the team's draft class so far.

The Commanders do not have a fifth-round selection, but will be on the clock next with the No. 205 overall pick in the sixth round of the draft.

