Commanders get major Round 1 draft steal in latest mock draft
The Washington Commanders have a lot of talent at the wide receiver position in Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, but there's always room for more.
CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco conduced a recent first-round mock draft, where the Commanders selected Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 29 overall pick.
McMillan to the Commanders?
"They traded for Deebo Samuel, but he's playing the last year of his deal. They need a young receiver to help grow with Jayden Daniels. McMillan is a big-bodied receiver who would help," Prisco writes.
McMillan was once viewed as a top-five pick, and many believe he will still be the first wide receiver taken in the draft.
This likely means he will be gone by the time the Commanders are on the clock at No. 29, but if he were to slide, Washington should have him close, if not at the top, of its draft board.
