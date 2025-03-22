Commanders celebrate re-signing of franchise legend and record-holder
The Washington Commanders knew what they were doing when they re-signed Tress Way to a one-year deal — they had a franchise leader in the making.
Way has officially kicked his way into the franchise history books, becoming the Commanders' all-time leading punter with a career total of 36,380 punting yards during his career. Since joining Washington in 2014, Way has been a key contributor to the team's success. In moments where special teams are often overlooked, his powerful leg and accuracy have made him an asset to the franchise.
But he's more than just a punter. Way is a two-time Pro Bowler (2019, 2020), cementing his status as one of the NFL's top punters.
While Way's punting has been a strength for over a decade, last season he didn’t punt in three of Washington's 20 games. Instead, he contributed as a steady holder for field goals and extra points, showcasing his versatility and reliability.
And if the Commanders ever need a backup to quarterback Jayden Daniels, they might want to look Way’s way. After all, he’s thrown for more yards in an NFC Championship game than Dak Prescott — not bad for a punter.
Way has become a fan favorite in Washington, and fans will be happy to have him back for another year.
