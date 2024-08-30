Washington Commanders GM Adam Peters Praises Jayden Daniels' Weapons
The Washington Commanders are staring at a large opportunity. With the NFL regular season coming, the team will get its first look with No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels under center.
The LSU product and Heisman-winning quarterback has the ability to transform Washington's offense with his dual-threat abilities. Now, it's up to the Commanders to surround the potential franchise quarterback with adequate talent to realize his potential.
READ MORE: Defensive End Surprisingly Released by Commanders Claimed by Bengals
Washington general manager Adam Peters is a fan of the current core of weapons surrounding the quarterback -- especially after the addition of wide receiver Noah Brown.
“Yeah, we really like those guys, and that's why we felt we were comfortable with making the moves we made. And the guys that we have now are getting better and better each week," Peters said.
The team didn't just add Brown alongside Terry McLaurin, Luke McCaffrey and others in the wide receiver room, but the other positions add plenty of weapons for Daniels. With a running back duo of Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler, combined with a tight end room of multiple contributors, Daniels will be able to spread the ball around next season.
"Not just the receiver room, but then you have two, really three running backs that can catch the ball out of the backfield. And one who's a specialist at it, and [RB] Brian Robinson I think is underrated at that. And then [RB] Jeremy McNichols is a jack of all trades," Peters continued. "And then you got the tight end room where we got four really good tight ends on the roster, and another, a fifth one on the practice squad that can all catch the ball. That group of eligible receivers we think is really good and have gelled really well with Jayden.”
First-year Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will have the ability to get creative in the offense, and the group certainly won't be one-dimensional. With plenty of playmakers, Daniels will have the potential to shine in year one in the NFL.
READ MORE: Why 2 Undrafted Free Agents Landed on Commanders Initial 53-Man Roster
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Sign Former Texans and Cowboys Wide Receiver
• Former Commanders CB Claimed Off Waivers by Panthers
• Commanders Closer to 53-Man Roster After Waiving Popular Quarterback