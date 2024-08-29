Defensive End Surprisingly Released by Commanders Claimed by Bengals
ASHBURN, Va. -- On Tuesday the Washington Commanders faced the tough task of trimming their active roster down to 53 with hopes of bringing some of the players cut back on the practice squad.
One players waived, however, stood out for multiple reasons including expectations that he might have a chance of making the Commanders roster - and also assurance that he'd not likely make it through waivers to return to the practice squad.
KJ Henry, a defensive end drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Washington decision makers that preceded coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters was waived, not traded, and subsequently claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals.
"I think honestly when you're going into new programs, you're really looking at some things that will change and scheme fits and what you're looking for," coach Quinn said Tuesday when asked about the decision to waive Henry while keeping converted defensive end Jamin Davis and seventh-round rookie Javonte Jean-Baptiste. "Sometimes when you're going into something new you're looking for different scheme, different fits, but I think by and large we've really been pleased with what we've seen from Jamin and that certainly was part of the factor."
Davis was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Commanders as a linebacker and floundered at that position while the coaching staff confusingly did little to emphasize his natural athelticism and speed.
This staff, led by Quinn, has opted to convert the linebacker into a defensive end in order to maximize his potential and give him a chance of resurrecting his once high ceiling.
While the waiving of Henry came as a surprise to many, it did not come easy for Washington or its decision-makers.
"It's the hardest day of the year and first time doing it in this chair it's even harder," said Peters who previously served as the assistant general manager under John Lynch with the San Francisco 49ers.
It was one tough decision in a series of hard ones to make for Peters, Quinn, and their staffs. There will be many more to make in the coming days, weeks, months, and years. But every one is made with one focus in mind - building the roster.
