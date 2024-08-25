Commander Country

Washington Commanders Had 'Absolute Blast' at Training Camp

Coach Dan Quinn was really pleased with his first training camp with the Washington Commanders.

Aug 15, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 15, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on during joint practice with the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders are wrapping up the training camp and preseason with tonight's game against the New England Patriots.

When asked to reflect on the past month or so, coach Dan Quinn was happy with the progress his team made.

"I think some of the things that we had talked about in training camp of bringing the rookie class in early, we got a chance to give them a ramp up," Quinn said. "From the offense and defense and special teams portion, we started in the red zone knowing that was gonna be an important part of what we did. Tons of competitions and we had an absolute blast as a team."

The 90 players on the roster, especially those without a clear shot of making the team, will leave it all on the field one last time before cuts are finalized on Tuesday. So even though Quinn is happy about camp as a whole, he isn't thrilled about what's to come.

"This week around the NFL is always a hard one, people are in weird spaces and you wanna make sure the best version of them is not over trying," Quinn said. "And that's what I wanted to make sure as we're closing out the preseason and there's still evaluations to look at, man, best version of you, but you don't have to do something way different or out of what's normal for you, man. Like, what does your best look like and how can we feature you guys in those spaces?"

Kickoff between the Patriots and Commanders is set for 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

