Commanders 'have chance to take a big leap' in 2025 NFL season
After a surprising run to the NFC Championship Game, the Washington Commanders enter the offseason with momentum and significant questions.
With rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the way, the Commanders are positioned to take another leap forward. However, general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn must navigate a critical offseason to solidify its roster and maintain its newfound success.
ESPN writer John Keim highlights both the potential for Washington and their challenges. “After unexpectedly reaching the NFC Championship Game, and with a young rising star at quarterback in Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have a chance to take a big leap,” Keim said.
READ MORE: Commanders draft freak athlete out of Tennessee in recent 2025 CBS Sports mock draft
Washington has the financial flexibility to be aggressive in roster building. “They do have the third-most salary cap space available and seven draft picks,” Keim said. That kind of capital gives the team the ability to target key free agents and make strategic draft selections to reinforce its roster. However, there are significant roster concerns that must be addressed.
“But they have 28 unrestricted free agents and the second-fewest players under contract for 2025. Washington has only two receivers under contract for 2025,” Keim added. With so many players potentially leaving, General Manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn must decide which core pieces to retain while identifying external upgrades.
The offensive and defensive lines are particular areas of need. “It needs to fortify both lines, as well as corner and running back,” Keim stated. Protecting Daniels and improving the defensive front will be crucial to Washington’s success next season. The team must also add depth at key skill positions, including wide receiver and running back, to sustain offensive efficiency.
The NFC East remains one of the most competitive divisions in football, with the Philadelphia Eagles still considered the standard. “How much the Commanders accomplish this offseason—in addition to Daniels' growth—will determine whether they can surpass the Eagles,” Keim emphasized.
Washington’s front office faces a pivotal few months. If they can make the right personnel moves, the Commanders could position themselves as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. But failure to adequately address their roster holes could leave them struggling to replicate last season’s success. The stakes are high, and the next step in the franchise’s rebuild starts now.
READ MORE: Marcus Mariota opens up on mentoring Jayden Daniels in his Commanders’ rookie season
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders draft freak athlete out of Tennessee in recent 2025 CBS Sports mock draft
• Commanders could have free agency competition for Jeremy Chinn
• Commanders' Dyami Brown could be next year's No. 2 WR