Commanders' Dyami Brown could be next year's No. 2 WR
The Washington Commanders are in need of a wide receiver next to Terry McLaurin this offseason.
While Dyami Brown filled that role in 2024, he is a free agent who could sign elsewhere.
The 33rd Team writer Dan Pizzuta states why the Commanders should look from within and bring Brown back.
Brown staying in town?
"After three seasons of inconsistent production and involvement, Dyami Brown had his best season in 2024. Though that only resulted in 537 yards, the former third-round pick became a more well-rounded receiver rather than just a deep threat," Pizzuta writes.
"He still had 11 receptions of 20 or more yards. Most of his production came in the back-end of the season with 331 yards and 1.87 yards per route run, which would rank 32nd in a full season, from Week 15 through the NFC Championship Game."
If Brown can bring the playoff version of himself to the regular season, the Commanders would have their true No. 2. He hasn't been able to perform at that level for an extended period of time, but maybe the Commanders postseason run and re-signing could re-ignite that confidence and make him the No. 2 wideout in the offense.
