Tom Brady backed Jayden Daniels for OROY, but one voter thought differently
With the 2024 NFL season formally coming to a close, it's time for each of the 32 clubs to flip their focus to the offseason. The Philadelphia Eagles, out of the NFC East, won the Super Bowl, dominating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.
The Washington Commanders will have to take on the reigning champions twice next year, but they will get the luxury of doing so with the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year on the roster. Former No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels was superb for the Commanders during his inaugural NFL campaign.
The LSU product led the club to a 12-5 record, their best regular season finish in over three decades. They also won their first playoff game since 2005 and made the NFC title game for the first time in over three decades.
Needless to say, Daniels helped Washington turn their franchise around. He will have the club in a position to compete at the highest level for years to come. After his remarkable season, Daniel was selected as the Offensive Rookie of the Year, which was expected to be the case.
While key members of the media, such as seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, had the support and backing of Daniels, though one voter didn't agree. Only one voter instead voted for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.
Sam Monson explained his vote quite easily, though he was alone in his thinking as every other first-place vote went to Daniels.
If any other rookie offensive player was worth a first-place vote, it was Bowers, who was superb for the Raiders. Unanimous or not, Daniels took home the award and will be a steady presence under center for the Commanders for years to come.
