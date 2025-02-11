Commander Country

Commanders could have free agency competition for Jeremy Chinn

Jeremy Chinn is facing free agency after his first season with the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders signed a few players last offseason that needed to prove themselves, and Jeremy Chinn did just that.

Chinn, who turns 27 this month, tied his career-high in tackles with 117 while starting in all 17 games in his first year with the Commanders.

The 33rd Team writer Dan Pizzuta believes that Chinn fits with the Commanders, but there could be other teams interested in him this offseason.

READ MORE: Could Commanders' Jayden Daniels be the solution to NFL's Patrick Mahomes problem?

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) against the Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Chinn coming back?

"Jeremy Chinn was the perfect safety to fit into Washington’s defensive back-heavy defense. Chinn played all over the field but also lined up as a deep safety on a career-high 43 percent of his defensive snaps. He also had a career-high seven tackles for loss. Chinn can fit in plenty of defenses and be deployed effectively in a number of ways," Pizzuta writes.

Chinn would be a massive loss for the Commanders secondary if he were to leave in free agency, so Washington shouldn't be afraid to be aggressive in negotiations. He should be one of the Commanders' top priorities this offseason.

READ MORE: Commanders can take value from Eagles star's message after the Super Bowl

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels picks his five favorite plays from amazing rookie year

• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels helps make NFC East best division in NFL

• NFL legend Michael Vick shows love for Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn’s Commanders

• Bears made mistake not drafting Commanders' Jayden Daniels for No. 1 pick

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News