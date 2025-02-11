Commanders could have free agency competition for Jeremy Chinn
The Washington Commanders signed a few players last offseason that needed to prove themselves, and Jeremy Chinn did just that.
Chinn, who turns 27 this month, tied his career-high in tackles with 117 while starting in all 17 games in his first year with the Commanders.
The 33rd Team writer Dan Pizzuta believes that Chinn fits with the Commanders, but there could be other teams interested in him this offseason.
READ MORE: Could Commanders' Jayden Daniels be the solution to NFL's Patrick Mahomes problem?
Chinn coming back?
"Jeremy Chinn was the perfect safety to fit into Washington’s defensive back-heavy defense. Chinn played all over the field but also lined up as a deep safety on a career-high 43 percent of his defensive snaps. He also had a career-high seven tackles for loss. Chinn can fit in plenty of defenses and be deployed effectively in a number of ways," Pizzuta writes.
Chinn would be a massive loss for the Commanders secondary if he were to leave in free agency, so Washington shouldn't be afraid to be aggressive in negotiations. He should be one of the Commanders' top priorities this offseason.
READ MORE: Commanders can take value from Eagles star's message after the Super Bowl
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels picks his five favorite plays from amazing rookie year
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels helps make NFC East best division in NFL
• NFL legend Michael Vick shows love for Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn’s Commanders
• Bears made mistake not drafting Commanders' Jayden Daniels for No. 1 pick