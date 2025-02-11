Commanders must re-sign Bobby Wagner this offseason
The Washington Commanders got a big boost on defense this season thanks to the veteran leadership from Bobby Wagner.
Wagner, 34, started in all 17 games for the Commanders and made his 10th Pro Bowl.
The 33rd Team writer Dan Pizzuta believes Wagner is a good fit for the Commanders in free agency.
Wagner one-and-done in Washington?
"Put Bobby Wagner in the position to succeed, and he can still make all the tackles. He was ninth in positive tackles and ranked fourth in yards allowed per coverage snap. The key, though, is to have a second linebacker looked down who can allow Wagner to play aggressively. He had Ernest Jones with the Rams and Frankie Luvu last year with the Commanders," Pizzuta writes.
Wagner could have interest from many teams, but it's clear that he's at a point in his career where he is comfortable, so reuniting with the Commanders is a good possibility.
That being said, free agency brings on a lot of unpredictable variables, so it can't be considered a slam dunk quite yet.
