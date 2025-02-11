Commander Country

Commanders must re-sign Bobby Wagner this offseason

Bobby Wagner is a free agent for the Washington Commanders this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders got a big boost on defense this season thanks to the veteran leadership from Bobby Wagner.

Wagner, 34, started in all 17 games for the Commanders and made his 10th Pro Bowl.

The 33rd Team writer Dan Pizzuta believes Wagner is a good fit for the Commanders in free agency.

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on against the New Orleans Saints
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Wagner one-and-done in Washington?

"Put Bobby Wagner in the position to succeed, and he can still make all the tackles. He was ninth in positive tackles and ranked fourth in yards allowed per coverage snap. The key, though, is to have a second linebacker looked down who can allow Wagner to play aggressively. He had Ernest Jones with the Rams and Frankie Luvu last year with the Commanders," Pizzuta writes.

Wagner could have interest from many teams, but it's clear that he's at a point in his career where he is comfortable, so reuniting with the Commanders is a good possibility.

That being said, free agency brings on a lot of unpredictable variables, so it can't be considered a slam dunk quite yet.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

