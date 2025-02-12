Marcus Mariota opens up on mentoring Jayden Daniels in his Commanders’ rookie season
It was a big year for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. He ended his rookie season by winning Offensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors before Super Bowl LIX. Daniels showed out all season, setting a rookie quarterback rushing record with 891 yards, throwing for 3,568 yards, and scoring 25 touchdowns. While his talent and hard work got him far, he also had a key advantage—veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota as his mentor.
Mariota, a former Oregon Ducks star, played a huge role in helping Daniels grow throughout the season. Even though he stayed out of the spotlight, his guidance made a difference. Before the NFC Championship game, Mariota talked about his role backing up Daniels while also trying to guide him through the postseason.
"Being consistent for him, helping him understand like, 'Hey, we understand this is round three, but let's continue just to find ways to get better and everything else will be taken care of,'" the Washington vet said.
Head coach Dan Quinn saw how valuable Mariota’s experience was from the start. "In a perfect scenario, a young quarterback would have a leader to also learn from, but perfect rarely happens. But we do have that in Marcus Mariota. Him sharing nine years of gold with Jayden, I think, has been something that’s really cool for us to see. Rookie quarterbacks usually don’t get that, and we do," Quinn said.
Daniels had a historic season. He set a new record for rushing yards by a rookie quarterback and finished second in passing yards and touchdowns among rookies, behind Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix. He led the Commanders to a 12-5 record and a playoff spot as the sixth seed in the NFC. The Commanders made it all the way to the NFC Championship before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Looking back on the playoff run, Mariota praised Coach Quinn’s leadership. "I think Coach Quinn does an unbelievable job of building that championship mindset, way back in April," Mariota said. "And let's just stick to that process. Finding ways to improve, finding ways to get better, focusing on today and building up to the game, and everything else will be taken care of."
Mariota focused on staying ready to play while also mentoring Daniels. "I try to approach it the same every week, making sure that I'm preparing, but also helping [Jayden Daniels], and if my number is called, just being ready to roll," he said.
Even though the Commanders didn’t reach the Super Bowl, the future looks bright with Daniels leading the way. As for Mariota, his next move is up in the air. He’s a free agent, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he could reunite with his former Oregon coach Chip Kelly, now with the Las Vegas Raiders. Another possible option is the Miami Dolphins. Wherever Mariota ends up, his impact on Daniels and the Commanders will be remembered.
READ MORE: Tom Brady backed Jayden Daniels for OROY, but one voter thought differently
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders must re-sign Bobby Wagner this offseason
• Bears made mistake not drafting Commanders' Jayden Daniels for No. 1 pick
• NFL legend Michael Vick shows love for Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn’s Commanders
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels helps make NFC East best division in NFL