Commanders have major concern ahead of training camp

The Washington Commanders are going into training camp this week hoping to remain one of the best teams in the NFL.
While they have a lot going for them on the defensive side of the ball, there are major concerns for the team in the secondary, especially at the safety position.
ESPN insider Mike Clay looked into the Commanders as a whole and designated the safety position as the weakest for Washington ahead of training camp.
Commanders have concerns at safety
"It was a toss-up between this and edge rusher, but Luvu's pass-rushing contributions pushed me toward safety. Jeremy Chinn is gone and set to be replaced by journeyman Will Harris, who will work opposite Quan Martin. Percy Butler is returning as competition at the position, too. None of these players posted a quality PFF grade in recent seasons," Clay wrote.
The Commanders secondary has been an issue for the team for years, so it's something they need to get fixed as soon as possible. With the team on the brink of a Super Bowl, the Commanders have to keep their struggles as minimal as possible.
There's hope that Harris, Martin and Butler can step up to the plate, but nothing has suggested that will be a guarantee.
The Commanders begin training camp later this week, where the secondary will look to get better ahead of the season.
Washington's first preseason game comes against the New England Patriots on Aug. 8 at Gillette Stadium.
