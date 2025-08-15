Commanders have more leverage in Terry McLaurin negotiations
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is still figuring out his contract situation once this year ends.
McLaurin wants to get a new deal before the start of the year in case of an injury, but the Commanders haven't been willing to give him what he's seeking because they have the leg up in negotiations.
"McLaurin is under contract this season. If the two sides can't reach an agreement, he will have to play or forfeit his weekly game checks for each missed game. Based on his salary of $15.5 million, that would cost him $861,111 per week. He also gets a $50,000 roster bonus each week (in addition to having already received a $2.8 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the new league year in March). Washington could then franchise-tag him for 2026 if it wants -- at a cost of as much as $30.4 million -- or allow him to test the market to fully gauge his value," ESPN insider John Keim wrote.
"McLaurin's options then become (A) avoid risk and take a deal that could have between $50 million to $60 million in guaranteed money and average around $28 million per year or (B) bet on himself for a possible bigger payday after the season."
Commanders have edge in McLaurin negotiations
The Commanders know the ball is in their court and if things remain the same, McLaurin will likely report.
The penalties for McLaurin not playing won't be worth it for him in the long run, so the Commanders are willing to wait until the wide receiver lowers his demands of $30 million per season.
McLaurin is currently nursing an ankle injury, but the Commanders are getting ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from inside Northwest Stadium.
