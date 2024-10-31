Commanders QB Closing In on History After Another Rookie Player of the Week
The Washington Commanders have been on a roll, owning a 6-2 record through eight games while staying ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East race. A large reason behind their success is second overall draft pick quarterback Jayden Daniels who has lit the NFL on fire with his electrifying dual-threat play.
This past week Daniels and the Commanders faced off against first overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears and walked off the field with a victory on a Hail Mary attempt from Daniels that found Noah Brown standing in the endzone.
The drama. The theatrics. The emotion.
So many different feelings were felt throughout the Commanders' organization and their fans following the last-second play and despite the game being close throughout Daniels still had a superb showing throwing for 326 yards and a touchdown while adding another 52 yards on the ground.
Daniels' play this past week against the Bears earned him the Pepsi Zero Rookie of the Week award, marking the sixth time he has won this season.
Daniels's play has been at an absurd level since entering the league and is on pace to set or match several rookie NFL records. With his sixth Rookie of Week award, Daniels joins elite company and has a great chance to catch other former rookies who have reached this level of play early on their career as only the likes of Robert Griffin III (7 in 2012), Alvin Kamara (7 in 2017), Baker Mayfield (7 in 2018), Gardner Minshew (7 in 2019), and Justin Herbert (8 in 2020) have won more Rookie of the Week awards.
Daniels and the Commanders aren't even to the halfway point of the season, so it seems as if the record held by Herbert will likely be broken with so many games left to be played.
The Commanders and Daniels will be looking for more this week as they head on the road to take on a struggling New York Giants squad.
