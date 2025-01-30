Commanders have one major free agency decision to make
The Washington Commanders have a number of free agents ready to test the open market this offseason.
One of those players is linebacker Bobby Wagner, who made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Commanders.
ESPN insider John Keim named Wagner as the team's biggest free agency decision this offseason.
Should Commanders bring back Bobby Wagner?
"Wagner signed a one-year deal to join Washington last offseason, but there were questions about what he had left entering his 13th season," Keim writes.
"It turns out, he had quite a bit. Wagner recorded his 13th consecutive 100-plus-tackle season and earned second-team All-Pro honors (the 11th time he has been either first or second team). In addition, his leadership set a major tone in the locker room and would be hard for the Commanders to replace."
NFL free agency officially begins when the new league year kicks off on Wednesday, March 12.
