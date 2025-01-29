Commander Country

Architect reveals incredible renderings of potential Commanders stadium

The renderings of the potential new home of the Washington Commanders are remarkable.

Kade Kimble

Washington Commanders stadium renderings
Washington Commanders stadium renderings / KATO
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are looking to secure their home stadium for the future on the site where they once played. The RFK site is still federally controlled, though there is a deal in place to make it D.C. controlled, which would allow the team to move back to the site in a new stadium.

While there is still progress to be made and the site must be controlled by D.C. before anything happens, Kyle Murphy, the founder of Kato, an architecture firm, has delivered renderings of a new potential stadium.

The new stadium would be for more than football, though it would be tailored for the Commanders and would be their new home.

Stadium renderings
Stadium renderings / KATO

Murphy plans for the stadium to be readily available for multiple uses as “a truly national stadium,” said Murphy. “We don’t really have what England has with Wembley or Mexico has with Estadio Azteca.”

The email includign the plans for the 170-acre site was sent to D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the Commanders and more as of late. The rendering photos were accompanied by a video, too.

Stadium renderings
KATO

The project includes more than just the football stadium, though the indoor stadium made of timber will house the Commanders. Housing, restaurants and an overall entertainment area were a part of the renderings.

Stadium renderings
Stadium renderings / KATO

The entire concept is entirely early, and there are hurdles the club and local politicians will have to jump before the plans even begin to come to life.

“We’re just trying to get people excited about the possibilities,” Murphy said. “This will hopefully shape the conversation.”

READ MORE: Commanders take National Champion OT in mock draft

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Update on Commanders' guard Sam Cosmi ACL surgery and recovery

• Jayden Daniels sends hopeful message to Commanders fans going into next season

• PFF grades Commanders offensive players vs. Eagles in NFC Championship game

• Frankie Luvu sends special message to Commanders fans after NFC Championship loss

Published
Kade Kimble
KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

Home/News