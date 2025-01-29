Architect reveals incredible renderings of potential Commanders stadium
The Washington Commanders are looking to secure their home stadium for the future on the site where they once played. The RFK site is still federally controlled, though there is a deal in place to make it D.C. controlled, which would allow the team to move back to the site in a new stadium.
While there is still progress to be made and the site must be controlled by D.C. before anything happens, Kyle Murphy, the founder of Kato, an architecture firm, has delivered renderings of a new potential stadium.
The new stadium would be for more than football, though it would be tailored for the Commanders and would be their new home.
Murphy plans for the stadium to be readily available for multiple uses as “a truly national stadium,” said Murphy. “We don’t really have what England has with Wembley or Mexico has with Estadio Azteca.”
The email includign the plans for the 170-acre site was sent to D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the Commanders and more as of late. The rendering photos were accompanied by a video, too.
The project includes more than just the football stadium, though the indoor stadium made of timber will house the Commanders. Housing, restaurants and an overall entertainment area were a part of the renderings.
The entire concept is entirely early, and there are hurdles the club and local politicians will have to jump before the plans even begin to come to life.
“We’re just trying to get people excited about the possibilities,” Murphy said. “This will hopefully shape the conversation.”
