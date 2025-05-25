Commander Country

Commanders have one major position battle to settle this offseason

The Washington Commanders will have a healthy competition for one of the most important positions on the team.

Jeremy Brener

Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., left, runs drills with Oregon offensive lineman Marcus Harper II.
Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., left, runs drills with Oregon offensive lineman Marcus Harper II.
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have a new-look offensive line this season with Laremy Tunsil and Josh Conerly Jr. joining the team.

Tunsil was acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans and will be the team's left tackle for 2025. Conerly could eventually take over for him, but he will need to find a new position for the time being.

This makes things murky for incumbent tackles Andrew Wylie and Brandon Coleman, but they will have a chance to compete for a starting gig this offseason.

Commanders have big offensive line battle in training camp

"Not only did general manager Adam Peters swing big and trade for five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, but Peters also used his first-round pick of the draft on Conerly," Bleacher Report contributor Matt Holder wrote.

"While the long-term vision for the Oregon product is to eventually take over for the soon-to-be 31-year-old Tunsil, protecting Daniels’ blind side, the rookie does have a path to earn a starting job in year one. 

"Wylie has been the starting right tackle in Washington over the last two years, but has left the door open for someone to take his spot. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed nine sacks in 2023 and earned a below-average 59.3 overall grade last season. 

"That led the soon-to-be 31-year-old to take a pay cut this offseason, per Over The Cap, and speculation that he could move inside to guard this fall, if he isn’t traded or let go beforehand. 

"Meanwhile, Coleman was a third-round pick in last year’s draft and showed enough promise as a rookie to earn the Commanders’ starting left tackle job by Week 5 of last season. However, the TCU product is expected to switch sides in year two to make way for Tunsil.

"Then there’s the former Duck, who showed enough traits in college to immediately be a first-stringer in the pros."

Time will tell which one is the best option, but even though Conerly has the most upside, that doesn't mean he will start right away.

Eventually, the Commanders will go in that direction, but the question becomes how soon?

