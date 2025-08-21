Commanders have one position with question marks before preseason finale
The Washington Commanders are just a week or so away from making a massive cut to their roster.
The Commanders, along with the other 31 teams, have to go from 90 players to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. One position that could see some movement in the team's final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens is running back.
"The depth at running back feels strong, but there could be some tough decisions after this game. Jacory Croskey-Merritt has run so well, he feels like a virtual lock for the 53-man roster," NFL.com contributor Eric Edholm wrote.
"That's why it makes sense to see trade buzz around Brian Robinson Jr. Will the Commanders keep four RBs? Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jeremy McNichols and Demetric Felton continue to fight for their place on the depth chart. Let's see how the Commanders handle this position vs. Baltimore."
Commanders running backs must prove themselves
Not only is Croskey-Merritt expected to make the roster, but with Brian Robinson Jr. on the trade block, there's reason to believe the seventh-round pick could emerge as the starter for the Commanders this season.
The Commanders love what he's been able to bring during training camp and he may have done enough to supplant Brian Robinson Jr. as the starter.
Robinson has been the subject of trade rumors for the past few days and did not suit up in the team's 31-17 preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals despite other starters taking part. In fact, Robinson wasn't even in the stadium for the game.
Robinson's days with the Commanders appear numbered, so they must feel confident about their ability to trade him ahead of the roster cutoff deadline. They likely will have Croskey-Merritt, Austin Ekeler and McNichols in the backfield to start the season, but Rodriguez could make a run for one of the final spots on special teams if he has a strong showing against the Ravens.
