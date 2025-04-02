Commanders HC Dan Quinn has strong comments regarding Deebo Samuel
The Washington Commanders shook things up this offseason by trading for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke highly of the Samuel trade and is excited for what he can bring to the offense moving forward.
Quinn loves Samuel
“Coaching against him, this is an explosive player," Quinn said at the NFL Owner Meetings. "Not just the scheme, but after he gets the ball in his hand, sometimes you can tell the toughness of a player with and without the ball and he has both of those, the explosive nature. So, to add the player of his caliber into a tough and strong group, we're really pumped about it.”
Quinn believes that Samuel will be tough to stop for opposing defensive coordinators who also have to deal with Terry McLaurin on the other side of the field, giving the Commanders a chance to take advantage of mismatches.
"Sometimes when there's a unique player and you're wanting to give special attention, but they're inside, outside, in the back field, all the spots. And fortunately, also Kliff's [Offensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury] really equipped at that too and had to be unique and feature players into their best spot. So, I'm really pumped to have him.”
Samuel hopes to come to the Commanders for a chance to reach his third Super Bowl and his first Lombardi Trophy.
