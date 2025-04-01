Commander Country

Former Commanders defensive back turned coach gets massive $54 million contract

Former Washington Commanders defensive back Deion Sanders just got a brand new deal with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of a Colorado Buffaloes helmet on the turf of before the game Folsom Field against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In the 2000 offseason the Washington Commanders agreed to a seven-year contract with Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders that was scheduled to pay him up to $56.1 million.

He played just one year of that contract, retiring in July of 2001 before returning ahead of the 2004 season, signing with the Commanders' cross-border rival, the Baltimore Ravens.

In his new deal as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes' college football program, Sanders will earn just under what he was supposed to earn with Washington.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said in a statement released by the school. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field."

In his one season playing for the Commanders' franchise, Sanders secured four interceptions and recovered two fumbles while racking up 41 total tackles.

Sanders cited the franchise's overhaul of the coaching staff between the 2000 and 2001 seasons as part of the reason he no longer wanted to play in Washington, and ultimately was forced to retire or risk losing millions of dollars in fines.

