Commanders head coach addresses major defensive issue
The Washington Commanders are three games into the NFL season without having recorded an interception or fumble recovery.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn wants to see more plays made on defense, but he isn't super concerned over his team's lack of turnovers.
“Yeah you want to make sure you're training the guys correctly and at practice, are we taking the right shots? Are we taking the right angles? Thought we had a chance for an interception, we didn't get to it, but you do have to go in with the mindset to say, we're going to go play our technique first, play it aggressive, and then be willing to go get the ball. I do feel like they're going to come, we just have to keep training. The guys keep digging in for it. It's definitely a drought, so it's time to get out of the drought, but they don't just give them to you either," Quinn said.
Commanders still looking for first turnover
The Commanders are hoping to force some turnovers down the line, but they haven't been aggressive enough in that department. It's getting to a point where the sample size is nearly large enough to recognize this as an issue.
Not all great defenses have to force turnovers, but it certainly helps change the game, especially when the offense is struggling.
In Week 1, the Commanders only surrendered six points to the New York Giants, so it isn't as if the team isn't doing a good job. However, in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, a turnover could have drastically changed the outcome of the game.
In Week 3, the offense put 41 points on the board, negating the need for an interception or fumble recovery, but that game came against the Las Vegas Raiders on a short week for them at home. Not every game is going to be that easy for the Commanders.
Ultimately, the team needs to start getting in the turnover tally, otherwise the team's ceiling won't be as high as it could be.
