Commanders' Dan Quinn has high praise for award-winning quarterback
Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels was sidelined with a knee injury in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota stepped in and led the team to a 41-24 victory.
It was Mariota’s first start since 2022, and though Commanders fans were nervous about how he would look under center, head coach Dan Quinn never doubted his veteran quarterback’s ability.
“Yeah, I think you probably heard me talk, I was probably one of the least surprised people in the stadium that he played well,” Quinn said. “Yeah, I was pleased. I knew we’d support him like crazy.”
Mariota shines vs. Raiders
That support was evident throughout the game. Jeremy McNichols broke free for a 60-yard run, while Mariota connected with wide receiver McCaffrey on a 43-yard touchdown that helped seal the win. Mariota also showcased his mobility, scoring on a two-yard rushing touchdown early in the game.
“This teammate, what he is, I thought it looked very much quintessential Marcus,” Quinn said. “His aggressive run, pass stuff to go scrambling, being aggressive,” pointing out Mariota’s dual-threat ability.
What stood out most according to Quinn wasn’t just the highlight plays but Mariota’s calm presence and steady leadership.
“He felt very much in control of it,” Quinn said. “I was pleased with the line in terms of the run game to go, but for him, I knew, okay, would he stay consistent and not have extra things to go. And man, he’s just so steady. And I thought that’s exactly where it was, I was super proud of him.”
The Commanders’ offensive line also played a crucial role, giving Mariota time to throw and opening lanes in the run game. The balance on offense kept Las Vegas off guard, allowing Mariota to settle in and build confidence as the game went on.
Now, as Washington turns the page to Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons, the big question is whether Mariota will get another start or if Daniels will return once cleared by the medical staff. Quinn emphasized that it’s not about creating a quarterback controversy but about trusting the process and evaluating week by week.
“We just have a lot of trust in him,” Quinn said of Mariota. “How we would go about it, man, we’ll lean into the medical people and where we’re at and what to do. But that type of preparation for him, it’s just that kind of steady, consistent way, but they’re not tied together to answer your question.”
With Mariota proving he can step in and deliver, the Commanders have reason to feel confident no matter who lines up this Sunday against the Falcons.
