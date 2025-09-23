This position's depth tested for Commanders in Week 3
The Washington Commanders are playing their backups at tight end with John Bates sidelined with a groin injury.
This put Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff in the spotlight for the Commanders against the Las Vegas Raiders, but head coach Dan Quinn was pleased with the results.
"I thought [Offensive Coordinator] Kliff [Kingsbury] and the guys did a good job in the design of that phase where [TE] John [Bates] matchups are different, Bates in terms of who he goes to, where he goes to, whether it's big defensive ends or not, where Ben we're going to use the speed off the ball to try to beat somebody to the punch," Quinn said.
"It was the most he's played and also the best he's played. And so, I thought that was a good sign to see both of those in conjunction to others. You don't know exactly how a game is going to play out. You have what you're going to call where it is, you may lean into one when it's going stronger than another. And that was the case yesterday where you don't, you're trying to have balance but when the run game's going, you keep digging in to fight for it more. And it was just good to see him really cut it loose. That's what I was most proud of him yesterday. Just aggressive, beating somebody to the punch, getting to the next level. Different than John. You're right.”
Commanders depth passes the test
It's never easy to step in for a starter, but Sinnott was able to do that with flying colors. His performance should give the Commanders confidence if they need to turn to him again.
Bates' injury could keep him out for a little while longer, so Sinnott may have to hold down the fort for another game.
Sinnott and the Commanders are turning the page and getting ready to face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.
