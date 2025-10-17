Commanders take a huge gamble signing a former first-round wide receiver
The Washington Commanders' passing game has been one of the NFL's worst to begin the 2025 season. The hype coming into the season for the offense was warranted with Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels entering his sophomore season, the return of Terry McLaurin, the addition of Deebo Samuel, and what was thought of as a much-improved offensive line.
That hype seems to have been false hope, as the Commanders have struggled to move the ball with any consistency. Injuries have had a significant impact on the success of the offense, particularly at the skill positions.
Daniels has missed two games, while McLaurin has missed the majority of the season due to a hamstring injury. Even when he has been in the game, he hasn't been particularly productive. Austin Ekeler was lost for the season due to an Achilles tear, and Noah Brown is now headed to the injured reserve (IR).
Needless to say, Washington could use some help, and they might just be getting it after they signed veteran wideout Treylon Burks to their practice squad after hosting him on a visit.
A High-Pedigree Gamble
Burks was highly thought of coming out of Arkansas for the Tennessee Titans to take him 18th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was labeled as a big-play potential wideout with the ability to stretch the field with his unique blend of speed and physicality.
While his career seemed to get off to a promising start following a 33 catch, 444-yard, and one touchdown rookie campaign, things started to slip for Burks in 2023 and 2024.
Burks' 2023 season was forgettable for him and by many, and then in 2024, he missed the majority of the season after tearing his ACL. Burks returned to the Titans this offseason after rehabbing his ACL injury only to suffer another setback, fracturing his collarbone in training camp, which ultimately led to him being waived.
The Expert's Take on What Went Wrong
Those injuries are exactly why Locked on Titans host Tyler Rowland believes he was never able to reach his full potential in Nashville.
“Burks was billed as a big size and speed possession receiver coming out of college, but the reality is he never lived up to those expectations,” Rowland says. “And the number one reason why was health. Treylon Burks cannot stay healthy. He's a guy who has bad balance, and falling to the ground when you go up for a catch is truly a skill, and Treylon Burks’ skill rating on that skill is an absolute zero.”
A Low-Risk, High-Reward Bet
While many may have given up on Burks, the Commanders have the chance to "fix" him, per Rowland. Burks still possesses elite traits at the position, and his ceiling is as high as ever now that he has found himself with a new opportunity to prove that he can produce at this level.
The Commanders are looking for some kind of spark on offense, so signing a low-risk, high-reward player such as Burks makes a lot of sense for the now as well as for the future. If the gamble pays off, then the Commanders could have found themselves a needle in a haystack. And if it doesn't, they move on, and the signing doesn't hurt you.
READ MORE: Commanders could be in trouble with Cowboys $135 million star returning to practice
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders add former second-round pick from the 49ers
• Commanders’ Deebo Samuel just received shocking recognition
• Former Commanders offensive starter announces retirement
• Dan Quinn reveals main reason why Commanders are struggling