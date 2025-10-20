Commanders get bad injury news after Cowboys game
The Washington Commanders defense is taking another hit after their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. suffered a significant knee injury that will force him to miss the rest of the season.
Armstrong out for season
With Armstrong out for the year, the Commanders pass rush takes another hit. This comes after the team lost Deatrich Wise Jr. for the season back in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.
Javonte Jean-Baptiste and Drake Jackson are also on injured reserve.
Armstrong was dealing with a hamstring injury going into the game against the Cowboys, but his knee is what will knock him out for the year.
“I think there's always concern in and out and he kind of showed me, I'm going to battle through it to go," Quinn said of Armstrong before the Cowboys game.
"We won't really hit our speed stuff until tomorrow, so I think he’ll have a better shot. He's able to do the walks and that kind of stuff today. So, I'm encouraged by that. But until you load it, go. The good news is like I said, he's in, he's out, but meaning coming back and forth into the game, but I'll have a better feel for him tomorrow as we get a little bit more movement.”
The Commanders will be forced to rely on their depth, which means Preston Smith and Jacob Martin's roles will likely increase. The Commanders will also likely sign a player or two from outside the organization to step in.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 8 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
