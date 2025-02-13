Commander Country

Commanders 'headed on the right track', says ESPN analyst

The Washington Commanders are moving in the right direction after advancing to the NFC Championship.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
/ Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders shocked the football world by making it to the NFC Championship just one year after winning four games and having the No. 2 overall pick.

The Commanders made the right pick by choosing Jayden Daniels to be their franchise quarterback of the future, and the team is better because of it.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler believes the Commanders are "headed on the right track."

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles
Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Commanders trending upwards

"The buzz is palpable in Washington, which was one win from the Super Bowl during what was supposed to be a transitional year," Fowler writes.

"A series of veterans on one-year deals performed well -- including Zach Ertz, Bobby Wagner and Dante Fowler Jr. -- so the Commanders must decide which players should return. Some around the league expect Washington to secure a viable No. 2 receiver to Terry McLaurin. Improvements along the offensive line could be in order. Releasing offensive tackle Andrew Wylie would save $7.8 million on the cap, though serviceable right tackles are valuable."

While the Commanders were good this year, a lot of the players that helped them get to this point will be free agents this offseason.

It's a new team on the rise, but the Commanders need to continue making the right choices to ensure that they remain in the playoff picture.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

