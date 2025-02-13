Commanders 'headed on the right track', says ESPN analyst
The Washington Commanders shocked the football world by making it to the NFC Championship just one year after winning four games and having the No. 2 overall pick.
The Commanders made the right pick by choosing Jayden Daniels to be their franchise quarterback of the future, and the team is better because of it.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler believes the Commanders are "headed on the right track."
Commanders trending upwards
"The buzz is palpable in Washington, which was one win from the Super Bowl during what was supposed to be a transitional year," Fowler writes.
"A series of veterans on one-year deals performed well -- including Zach Ertz, Bobby Wagner and Dante Fowler Jr. -- so the Commanders must decide which players should return. Some around the league expect Washington to secure a viable No. 2 receiver to Terry McLaurin. Improvements along the offensive line could be in order. Releasing offensive tackle Andrew Wylie would save $7.8 million on the cap, though serviceable right tackles are valuable."
While the Commanders were good this year, a lot of the players that helped them get to this point will be free agents this offseason.
It's a new team on the rise, but the Commanders need to continue making the right choices to ensure that they remain in the playoff picture.
