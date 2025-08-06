Steelers, Commanders could make blockbuster Terry McLaurin trade
The Washington Commanders should at least listen to trade offers for Terry McLaurin if they come in.
According to Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox, one team that could be interested in McLaurin is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Knox proposed a deal in which they offered a 2026 second-round pick and wide receiver Calvin Austin for McLaurin.
"Adding McLaurin would likely mean paying two receivers over $30 million annually. For a franchise without a long-term quarterback plan, that could be problematic," Knox wrote.
"Through one lens, though, the move would make sense. Pittsburgh is clearly going all-in with Aaron Rodgers this year, and McLaurin's precise route-running and breakaway ability would mesh well with Rodgers. Looking beyond this season, the Steelers would then have two terrific pass-catchers to help support their next signal-caller.
"Washington could get back speedy receiver Calvin Austin III in this hypothetical deal while sending McLaurin outside of the NFC."
Steelers, Commanders could make McLaurin trade happen
The Steelers already traded for DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason, so adding another star receiver for Aaron Rodgers would enforce the team's desire towards winning it all this season.
While Pittsburgh would be eager to add another star, McLaurin would be hesitant to join another team that wouldn't give him a long-term extension.
If he was to be traded to a team that wouldn't extend him, he might as well play out his contract with the Commanders and prepare for the franchise tag for the 2026 campaign.
