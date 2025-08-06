Commander Country

Steelers, Commanders could make blockbuster Terry McLaurin trade

The Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers could collaborate on a Terry McLaurin blockbuster trade.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin catches a pass as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. defends.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin catches a pass as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. defends. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders should at least listen to trade offers for Terry McLaurin if they come in.

According to Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox, one team that could be interested in McLaurin is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Knox proposed a deal in which they offered a 2026 second-round pick and wide receiver Calvin Austin for McLaurin.

"Adding McLaurin would likely mean paying two receivers over $30 million annually. For a franchise without a long-term quarterback plan, that could be problematic," Knox wrote.

"Through one lens, though, the move would make sense. Pittsburgh is clearly going all-in with Aaron Rodgers this year, and McLaurin's precise route-running and breakaway ability would mesh well with Rodgers. Looking beyond this season, the Steelers would then have two terrific pass-catchers to help support their next signal-caller.

"Washington could get back speedy receiver Calvin Austin III in this hypothetical deal while sending McLaurin outside of the NFC."

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates after a touchdown reception with guard Sam Cosmi
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates after a touchdown reception with guard Sam Cosmi. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Steelers, Commanders could make McLaurin trade happen

The Steelers already traded for DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason, so adding another star receiver for Aaron Rodgers would enforce the team's desire towards winning it all this season.

While Pittsburgh would be eager to add another star, McLaurin would be hesitant to join another team that wouldn't give him a long-term extension.

If he was to be traded to a team that wouldn't extend him, he might as well play out his contract with the Commanders and prepare for the franchise tag for the 2026 campaign.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

