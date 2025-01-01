Commander Country

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Move Up After Playoff Clincher?

The Washington Commanders are playoff-bound. Are they moving up in the NFL power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) carries the ball as Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) defends during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) carries the ball as Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) defends during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are heading to the playoffs for the first time in four seasons following their Week 17 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Commanders have consistently been one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and their place in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's power rankings reflect that.

Washington slots in at No. 9 in Orr's final power rankings before the regular season ends.

"Probably the most devastating part of the Jayden Daniels experience is that you cannot get him off the field on critical downs. In a huge game against the Atlanta Falcons, Daniels was 9-for-12, picked up 10 first downs and threw three touchdowns on either third or fourth down. That is absolutely brutal," Orr writes.

The teams ranking ahead of the Commanders were the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.

The Commanders have one more regular season contest left as they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside AT&T Stadium.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Best and Worst Graded Commanders Defensive Players vs. Falcons

• Commanders WR Olamide Zaccheaus Has Stepped Up in the Past Two Weeks

• 4 NFL Teams Tried to Claim Former Washington Commanders Defensive Tackle From Waivers

• Zach Ertz Gushes Over Commanders QB Jayden Daniels After Playoff Clincher

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News