NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Move Up After Playoff Clincher?
The Washington Commanders are heading to the playoffs for the first time in four seasons following their Week 17 win against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Commanders have consistently been one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and their place in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's power rankings reflect that.
Washington slots in at No. 9 in Orr's final power rankings before the regular season ends.
"Probably the most devastating part of the Jayden Daniels experience is that you cannot get him off the field on critical downs. In a huge game against the Atlanta Falcons, Daniels was 9-for-12, picked up 10 first downs and threw three touchdowns on either third or fourth down. That is absolutely brutal," Orr writes.
The teams ranking ahead of the Commanders were the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.
The Commanders have one more regular season contest left as they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside AT&T Stadium.
