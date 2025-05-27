Commanders in striking distance of Eagles in NFC East
The Washington Commanders finished in second place in the NFC East last season, but they are hoping that will change in the 2025 campaign.
The Philadelphia Eagles came out on top last season, but their placement at the top isn't guaranteed.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin believes the Eagles are the fifth-most vulnerable division winner for the upcoming season.
Commanders can challenge Eagles for NFC East supremacy
"History is working against the reigning Super Bowl champions, because there hasn't been a repeat division winner in the NFC East since the Eagles claimed consecutive titles way back in 2001-2004," Benjamin wrote.
"The upstart Washington Commanders could also be a force to be reckoned with as Jayden Daniels, the reigning rookie sensation at quarterback, gets added veteran support. The Dallas Cowboys also have a few more toys on both sides of the ball. Yet the New York Giants are perpetually rebuilding, and the Birds still possess some of the game's top talent."
It won't be easy for the Commanders to unseat the defending champions, but if the changes on paper reflect what happens on the field, Washington could be within striking distance in the final weeks of the season.
Washington plays Philadelphia twice in the final three games, giving the team a prime opportunity to get ahead of the Eagles in the NFC East standings and win the division for the first time since 2020.
