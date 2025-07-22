A fantasy football ranking has a wild take on a Commanders star
The Washington Commanders open training camp this week and that can only mean that your fantasy football draft is right around the corner.
Truthfully, if you haven't already started preparing your strategy, then you're already behind the power curve. Fortunately, there is no shortage of content to get you caught up at Fantasy Sports On SI which recently published a tier ranking of NFL quarterbacks this season, including Commanders star Jayden Daniels coming in as the No. 3 overall player at his position for you to target.
Here is where Daniels stacks up among the other quarterbacks, and what the site says about the man trusted to lead Washington into a highly successful future.
Tier 1
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
"If I were to differ at all from the experts, I'd place Jackson in a tier all by himself. With Jackson coming off his first season featuring 4,000 passing yards along with 915 rushing yards and 41 passing touchdowns, I'd be (justified.)
The article goes on to say, "Fantasy managers who want a top quarterback should aim for Jackson. If they don't land the Ravens signal-caller, they could "settle" for Allen, Daniels or Hurts. All four quarterback finished with similar fantasy point totals last season.
"Unsurprisingly, they are the top dual-threat signal-callers in the league. ...Should managers not land one of the top four quarterbacks in the first three rounds, I'd suggest waiting until the beginning of the fifth to target the next group of signal callers."
That next group includes other popular names like Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who many might be surprised to see sitting in Tier 2.
For more on why that is, and to help get you ready for fantasy football glory, go here.
