4 Commanders Named to All-Pro List, Including Bobby Wagner; Most Since 1991
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders' franchise has not had four All-Pro selections since 1991, similar to many other marks the organization has not reached since then and before this season.
Things are different now, however, and continue to trend upward after news Friday that four Commanders were selected to this year's All-Pro teams.
The four Washington names on the 2nd Team list are linebacker Bobby Wagner, receiver Terry McLaurin, linebacker Frankie Luvu, and running back Austin Ekeler for his special teams contributions as a kick returner.
For Wagner, this selection is the 11th of his career and have all come in consecutive seasons. It is his fourth consecutive season named to the 2nd Team All-Pro list, and fifth time overall with his other six appearances being 1st Team selections.
This selection is the first for McLaurin, Luvu, and Ekeler in their respective careers.
"I'm incredibly proud of those guys and for different reasons for all of them," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said of the four selected. "I'm incredibly proud for Bobby to have 11 All-Pro nods. That's remarkable. That is absolutely remarkable. ...I was pumped for Austin to see from the return side of things, Terry, just all the guys. Luvu is an impactful player for us - Frankie is. And we had a vision for what he would do and how he would attack. And so the energy and the love that he's brought for our team, man, it is huge."
Some will disappointed in not landing on the first team roster, of course, but landing on either is an honor that few players get to experience, just like playoff football.
And that is where the All-Pros, Pro Bowlers, and everyone in-between will be focused this weekend when Washington travels to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a trip to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on the line.
